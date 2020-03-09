Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,065 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,864,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $4.28 on Monday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,525,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.