Coinlancer (CL) Price Down 17.8% This Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Coinlancer has a market cap of $81,776.00 and approximately $2,049.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.