ColossusXT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,112.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $2,112.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,888,687,213 coins and its circulating supply is 11,847,645,386 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

