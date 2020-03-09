Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Columbia Sportswear worth $50,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,242,000 after acquiring an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2,753.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 719.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $6,529,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,978,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $78.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

