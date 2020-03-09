Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 145,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 20,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,443.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 111,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.73. 3,393,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,298,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

