Comparing SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) & Its Competitors

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 2 3 0 2.60 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2426 9213 12830 430 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.66%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 105.70%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -1.41 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.01 billion $464.75 million 6.99

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -13.09% -2.29% 4.77%

Risk & Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

