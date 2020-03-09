Comparing THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ROHM CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and ROHM CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THYSSENKRUPP AG/S -1.65% -15.96% -1.14% ROHM CO LTD/ADR 9.46% 5.29% 4.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and ROHM CO LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THYSSENKRUPP AG/S $47.39 billion 0.10 -$343.03 million ($0.55) -14.13 ROHM CO LTD/ADR $3.60 billion 1.84 $408.97 million N/A N/A

ROHM CO LTD/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THYSSENKRUPP AG/S.

Dividends

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ROHM CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and ROHM CO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THYSSENKRUPP AG/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 ROHM CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ROHM CO LTD/ADR beats THYSSENKRUPP AG/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

ROHM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs. It also provides discrete semiconductor products, such as diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes; and modules comprising printheads, optical and power modules, and wireless communication and battery-less radio modules. In addition, the company offers power devices, including SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors and tantalum capacitors; opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, and optical sensors; and Intel chipsets. Its products are used for the industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and PC/communications applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

