Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Constellium worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Constellium by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter worth $118,000. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Constellium NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

