Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 592,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,901. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

