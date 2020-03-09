Continental Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 50,189 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,367 call options.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $144,519,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $43,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $7.80 on Monday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,456,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,409. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

