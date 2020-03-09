Contrasting BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and FFD Financial (NASDAQ:FFDF)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BCB Bancorp and FFD Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and FFD Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.35 $21.03 million $1.20 8.77 FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.80 $6.32 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of FFD Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and FFD Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 16.05% 10.58% 0.75% FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFD Financial has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats FFD Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.