Contrasting Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Isramco (NYSE:ISRL)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Isramco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 3.36 $214.37 million $1.16 6.87 Isramco $81.34 million 4.07 $17.93 million N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Isramco.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Isramco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 36.88% 21.08% 10.63% Isramco 17.35% -263.45% 13.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Stone Minerals and Isramco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38 Isramco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $13.81, suggesting a potential upside of 73.31%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Isramco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Isramco shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.3% of Isramco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isramco has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Isramco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Isramco

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located in offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company had estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids, which include approximately 40,267 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil equivalent comprising 2,125 MBbls of oil; 223,915 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 823 MBbls of natural gas liquids, as well as 33 production servicing rigs primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

