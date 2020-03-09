Contrasting REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) & ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

This table compares ProPhase Labs and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $13.13 million 1.77 -$1.74 million N/A N/A REDHILL BIOPHAR/S $6.29 million 14.72 -$38.82 million ($1.40) -3.01

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProPhase Labs and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A REDHILL BIOPHAR/S 0 0 2 1 3.33

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 308.77%. Given REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REDHILL BIOPHAR/S is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Volatility & Risk

ProPhase Labs has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -29.05% -20.48% -18.26% REDHILL BIOPHAR/S -672.45% -108.03% -76.16%

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services of OTC healthcare and dietary supplements products. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors. It is also developing YELIVA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma; and is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.