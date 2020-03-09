Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,675 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.47% of Core Laboratories worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.51.

NYSE:CLB traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 133,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.