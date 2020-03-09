Cormark Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Friday, March 6th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.82 per share for the year.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.98.

Shares of CNQ opened at $22.60 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.