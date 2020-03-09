Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,778,000 after purchasing an additional 721,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 336,352 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.73. 8,135,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,998. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.