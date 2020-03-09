CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $322,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

CoStar Group stock opened at $707.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $683.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $450.41 and a one year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

