Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $10.34 on Monday, reaching $301.00. The stock had a trading volume of 510,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.79 and a 200-day moving average of $298.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

