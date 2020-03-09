Couchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,934.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Couchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $6,934.00 and $6,918.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Couchain Profile

COU is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

