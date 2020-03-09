Counterparty Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Counterparty has a market cap of $3.77 million and $3,377.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,365 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

