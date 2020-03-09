CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.14 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CRA International by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CRA International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CRA International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CRA International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

