Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen cut Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $15.63 on Monday. Craft Brew Alliance has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.40 million, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

