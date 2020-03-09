Crescent Point Energy Corp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 16,621.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

