Critical Analysis: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) & StoneCastle Financial (NYSE:BANX)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and StoneCastle Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.52 billion 0.77 $238.56 million $2.52 10.92 StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 7.91 $10.05 million $1.09 18.10

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCastle Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. AllianceBernstein pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StoneCastle Financial pays out 139.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AllianceBernstein is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AllianceBernstein and StoneCastle Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 0 3 0 3.00 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.71%. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.78% 16.40% 16.39% StoneCastle Financial 79.79% N/A N/A

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats StoneCastle Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

