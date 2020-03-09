CrypticCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,809.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $286,530.00 and $1,809.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

