Cryptopay (CPAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $167.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

