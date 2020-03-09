Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

NYSE CMI traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.33. 51,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,229. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

