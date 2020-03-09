CVCoin (CVN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,988.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $464,119.00 and approximately $24,988.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.