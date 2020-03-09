CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

NYSE CVS traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.