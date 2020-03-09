CyberVein Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $4.43 million and $584,181.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 174.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.