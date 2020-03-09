CYBR Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.00 (CYBR)

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, CYBR Token has traded down 55.8% against the US dollar. CYBR Token has a market cap of $199,788.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYBR Token token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

CYBR Token Profile

CYBR Token is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CYBR Token’s official website is cybrtoken.io. The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken.

CYBR Token Token Trading

CYBR Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYBR Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYBR Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.