Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cypress Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CY. Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,280,611,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,740,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

