Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CY. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

NASDAQ CY traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $23,280,611,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,167,000 after purchasing an additional 184,175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $89,740,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

