D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,801. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

