DA Davidson Comments on Global Medical REIT Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Medical REIT in a research note issued on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $553.82 million, a PE ratio of 145.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

