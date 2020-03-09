DA Davidson Comments on Guidewire Software Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GWRE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.75, a PEG ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $86.47 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $238,080.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,303. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

