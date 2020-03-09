Daniel Bernstein Acquires 5,040 Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) CEO Daniel Bernstein bought 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $160,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bel Fuse stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.33.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Bel Fuse worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BELFA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

