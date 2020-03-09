Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on DANOY. Societe Generale lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Danone stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Danone has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $18.20.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

