DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $56,853.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including txbit.io, Bitmart, Bitbox and STEX. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, Bitmart, SWFT, txbit.io and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

