Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 2.36

Media coverage about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of 2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s score:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $934.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

