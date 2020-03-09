Dawson James Reiterates Buy Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Dawson James in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of .

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.45. 56,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $194.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 173.60% and a negative net margin of 77.22%. Analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 67.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 268,829 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

