DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.31) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $8.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $804.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

