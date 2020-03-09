DECOIN Price Hits $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4,495.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,081,612 coins and its circulating supply is 26,168,802 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

