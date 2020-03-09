DeepOnion Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $4,293.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

