DEEX (DEEX) Market Cap Reaches $621,809.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, DEEX has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $621,809.00 and approximately $2,523.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

