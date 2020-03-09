Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

DK traded down $5.27 on Monday, reaching $12.17. 271,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after buying an additional 1,552,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $40,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $37,554,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $17,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Delek US by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,069,000 after buying an additional 417,877 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

