Denarius (D) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. Denarius has a market cap of $1.02 million and $160.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,277,975 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.