Dero (DERO) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $1.10 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00009100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,520,055 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

