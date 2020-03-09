Desire Hits Market Cap of $15,903.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $15,903.00 and approximately $5,667.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

