Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €58.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.79 ($79.99).

ETR KRN traded down €4.30 ($5.00) on Monday, reaching €50.95 ($59.24). The company had a trading volume of 125,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.85 and a 200-day moving average of €61.32. Krones has a 1 year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 1 year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

